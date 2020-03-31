Health frontliners can now apply for free accommodation in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu City government is now accepting applications for free accommodation for health and medical frontliners.

Lawyer John Jigo Dacua, the head of the Department of Public Services, announced this on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

“Good news sa atong health frontliners. Ready na atong free accommodation,” Dacua said.

(Good news for our health frontliners, our free accommodation is ready.)

The city will be providing free accommodation for health frontliners for at least two months or until the state of enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) is lifted.

“If needed, we can extend a month,” said Dacua.

Those willing to apply can do so starting Tuesday at the City Administrator’s Office.

“Kailangan lang nila mag andam sa ilang ID (identification card) ug endorsement sa hospital nya moapply sila diri sa City Admin,” said Dacua.

(They only need to present their ID and endorsement letters from the hospital they are working at and apply here at the City Admin.)

Dacua said that White Knight hotel is one of those who partnered with the city to help frontliners. This hotel can accommodate up to 50 people.

Another partner, the Bradford Church, would also soon start accepting 130 frontliners into their establishment.

Dacua assured that the partner establishments have been briefed and trained for proper sanitation and disinfection.

The main goal of this move is to provide a safe and comfortable place for the frontliners, who have reportedly been harassed and discriminated by some people.

“Kaning mga modiscriminate aning mga frontliner wala gyod ni silay mga angay. Wala sila kasabot sa gigo through sa atong mga doctors ug nurses. Risgo kaayo sila. Gisugal nila ilang kinabuhi para maluwas tang tanan,” said Dacua.

(Those people who discriminate the frontliners, they have mo right to do so. They do not understand what our doctors and nurses go through. Health frontliners are at risks. They risk their lives to save us all.)

Dacua urged the public to help the frontliners as much as they can whether by donating personal protective equipment, or simply treating them with kindness.

However, the best help would be to stay at home and avoid exposure as to lessen the chances of spreading the virus. /bmjo