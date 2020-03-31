Two days of no new COVID-19 case in CV

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The subnational laboratory of the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC -SNL) has reported no new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Central Visayas for Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

This is the second day that no new case has been recorded in the region.

In a statement, the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) said VSMMC-SNL released 25 test results at 5 p.m. today, March 31. None of the test results came out positive.

However, the DOH-7 reported one additional COVID-19 death in Cebu City, bringing the total number of deaths in the city to four.

The recent victim who succumbed to the disease is identified as patient CV-18, a 68-year-old man.

At present, there are still 30 recorded COVID-19 cases in Central Visayas: 20 in Cebu City, 4 in Negros Oriental, 2 in Lapu-Lapu City, 1 in Mandaue City, 1 in Talisay City, and 1 in Cordova, Mactan Island and one in Bohol province.

Of the number, 22 remain confined in different hospitals across the region, a total of six persons have succumbed to the infection and one patient in Negros Oriental who displays mild symptoms remains under home isolation.

The patient from Negros, the first case reported in Central Visayas, has recovered and was discharged last January 31 yet.

DOH-7 Director Dr. Jaime Bernadas, in the statement, called on the public to pray for those who perished from COVID-19.

“We emphasize that the virus that affected their loved ones should not be used to discriminate and stigmatize those they left behind. This is the time that we should have compassion and remember our shared humanity.” Bernadas said.

Bernadas also called for prayers for medical frontline workers who continue to render service in their respective health facilities and for the recovery of those who are still fighting the viral infection.

Meanwhile, Bernadas reminded the public to continue social distancing and proper hygiene practices in order to prevent the spread of the virus./dbs