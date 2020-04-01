Ninoy Aquino Stadium can house mild COVID patients

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) said on Tuesday the Ninoy Aquino Stadium (NAS) inside the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex (RMSC) in Manila can quarantine COVID-19 patients.

But PSC chief of staff and national training director Marc Velasco said only patients with mild symptoms will be accommodated there, based on the evaluation of the Department of Health (DOH).“For severe to critical cases, they have to be brought to a hospital,” Velasco said.

The Department of Public Works and Highways, which sent a team to survey possible quarantine facilities inside RMSC and PhilSports Complex in Pasig City, will retrofit the NAS to make room for at least 200 beds.

“We were told that the Ninoy Aquino Stadium fits the requirements set by the DOH to accommodate mild patients,’’ Velasco said. INQ