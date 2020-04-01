Cebu registers three new Covid-19 cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu has registered three additional cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) this Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

The new cases include one in Consolacion town, one in Cebu City and one in Mandaue City.

These cases are among the 60 new results released by the subnational laboratory of Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Jaime Bernadas, regional director of the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7), assured that containment measures and contact tracing have already been conducted for these new cases.

Bernadas said two of the new cases were tested out of the contact tracing that they have conducted for the previous patients who tested positive for the viral disease.