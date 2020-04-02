BREAKING: COVID-19 death toll exceeds 100; now at 107

MANILA, Philippines — Deaths in relation to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines have soared beyond the 100 mark and is now at 107, the Department of Health announced on Thursday.

DOH Secretary Francisco Duque said in his virtual press conference that the numbers went up after the department recorded 11 more fatalities since yesterday.

Meanwhile, 322 more individuals have been infected by COVID-19, bringing the total to 2,633.

A total of 1,265 persons under investigation (PUIs) have tested negative for COVID-19, Duque said.

Only one COVID-19 patient was able to recover from the disease, the DOH said, bringing the total to 51.

The World Health Organization has declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

Globally, the virus has infected more than 785,800 people and killed more than 37,800 as of March 31. On the other hand, over 165,655 people have recovered so far from the disease.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clears up in two to three weeks. For some, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.