Over 250,000 4Ps beneficiaries in Central Visayas receive cash grants

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Thousands of beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) in Central Visayas flocked to the Landbank automated teller machines (ATM) Thursday, April 2, 2020, to withdraw their cash grants.

In a press release posted on its website, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in Central Visayas disclosed that more than 250,000 4Ps beneficiaries have received their cash grants.

A 4Ps beneficiary residing in Cebu City said the cash grant is a huge boost to help finance her family’s needs while under enhanced community quarantine.

“Dako gayud ang matabang aning cash grant namo nga madawat karon labi na nga nahunong kadiyot ang trabaho sa akong bana kay ga-community quarantine man ta batok sa COVID-19,” said 4Ps beneficiary Sergia Daza.

(The cash grant that I would be receiving now would be a big help, especially that my husband’s work was temporarily stopped because of the community quarantine against COVID-19.)

Daza is a parent leader of Barangay Ermita here. Her husband works as a construction worker.

“Inig madawat nako ang cash grant kay pumalit dayon ko mga panginahanglanon namo sama sa bugas, sud-an, sabon ug uban pa,” Daza added.

(After I received our cash grant, I would purchase our basic needs like rice, viands, soap among others.)

While lining up at the ATM machines, 4Ps beneficiaries observed physical distancing and wore personal protective equipment (PPE) like face masks. They also brought hand sanitizers for disinfection.

With the coordination of the Philippine National Police, the DSWD Field Office VII employees monitored the conduct of the payout to ensure that physical distancing would be followed.

To recall, the cash grants of more than 13,000 beneficiaries of the Modified Conditional Cash Transfer (MCCT) were credited on March 24, 2020.

The MCCT is a sub-component of the 4Ps, which uses a modified approach in implementing the conditional cash transfer program for poor families including Homeless Street Families, Indigenous Peoples, and Families in Need of Special Protection.

The cash grants were credited through the Europay, Mastercard, and Visa (EMV) card and can be withdrawn from any Land Bank of the Philippines Automated Teller Machines (LBP-ATMs) or any ATM subject to minimal charges. /bmjo