Another day without COVID-19 case in Central Visayas
CEBU CITY, Philippines – No additional case for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) was reported in Central Visayas for Friday, April 3, 2020.
Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia announced this in a press conference on Friday.
Garcia said she received official information that the 96 samples from the region tested on Friday yielded negative results of the virus. /rcg
