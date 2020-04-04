Health benefits of virgin coconut oil

The coconut tree has been called the “Tree of Life” because of its countless usage.

Every part has a use, including the fruit, wood, and leaves.

And its fruit, the coconut, is one of the most versatile fruits in terms of usage.

It is used for its water, milk, tasty meat, and oil.

In recent years, there has been an increase in popularity of the coconut for its flavor, culinary uses, and potential health benefits.

Coconut oil is the most useful ingredient inside a coconut, and its benefits have become a hot topic in health and nutrition circles worldwide.

Because of its potential health benefits, The Department of Science and Technology is now looking into how virgin coconut oil could help fight the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The study aims to assess the possible benefits of virgin coconut oil if given to patients with COVID-19.

While the results of the research have yet to be released, let us discover the wonders that the virgin coconut oil can create.

Contains healthy fatty acids

Coconut oil is high on certain saturated fats.

These fats have different effects in the body compared with most other dietary fats.

The fatty acids in coconut oil can encourage your body to burn fat, and they provide quick energy to your body and brain.

They also raise HDL (good) cholesterol in your blood, which may help reduce heart disease risk.

May boost heart health

In some parts of the world, coconut — which is loaded with coconut oil — is a dietary staple that people have thrived on for generations.

For example, a 1981 study noted that the population of Tokelau, an island chain in the South Pacific, obtained over 60 percent of their calories from coconuts.

Researchers reported not only good overall health but also very low rates of heart disease.

Several populations around the world have thrived for generations eating a substantial amount of coconut, and studies have shown that they have healthy hearts.

May have antimicrobial effects

Lauric acid makes up about 50 percent of the fatty acids in coconut oil.

The lauric acid in virgin coconut oil has anti-bacterial, anti-viral and anti-inflammatory active properties which can help us fight the symptoms of common cold. VCO also boosts our immune system and improve white blood cell counts to give us a good fight against viral infections.

May reduce seizures

Researchers are currently studying the ketogenic diet, which is very low in carbs and high in fats, to treat various disorders.

The best known therapeutic use of this diet is treating drug-resistant epilepsy in children.

The MCTs in coconut oil can increase blood concentration of ketone bodies, which can help reduce seizures in children with epilepsy.

May protect your skin, hair, and teeth

Coconut oil has many uses that have nothing to do with eating it.

Many people use it for cosmetic purposes to improve the health and appearance of their skin. It is also believed to slow the premature aging and wrinkles of your skin.

Studies show that coconut oil can improve the moisture content of dry skin and reduce the symptoms of eczema.

In addition, coconut oil can effectively help keep hair and nails beautiful, healthy and shiny. It is considered as one of the best natural nutrients for your hair.

Great for massage therapy

Coconut oil has been used for hundreds of years in tropical countries as a massage oil to alleviate muscle pain, promote relaxation, and improve blood circulation in the body. Aside from its anti-microbial properties and moisturizing effect on the skin, it also has a mild fresh coconut aroma./dbs