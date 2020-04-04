Cebuanos urged: Watch, participate in Palm Sunday Mass, consecration of Cebu amid COVID-19 online

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia is encouraging Cebuanos to participate in venerating and consecrating Cebu to protect the island from further threats of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Garcia made this appeal at a press conference on Saturday, April 4, 2020.

Garcia said the consecration would be made before the image of Our Lady of Guadalupe at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral on Sunday, April 5, 2020.

“If you can remember, Our Lady of Guadalupe was instituted as the patroness of the province of Cebu by the late Cardinal Vidal,” said Garcia in Cebuano.

“And during these times, we’re facing a big threat, it’s about time that we as Cebuanos join in making an appeal before the Our Lady of Guadalupe to protect Cebu,” she added.

The consecration will be made after the Palm Sunday Mass to be presided by Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma on Sunday.

But due to the implementation of enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) for the entire Cebu island, both events will be broadcasted through livestream.

As of Saturday, there are 29 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the island, including the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu. It is the province in the entire Visayas region with the highest number of COVID-19 cases.

For Cebu province, there are three confirmed cases with one recovery as of Friday, April 3, 2020. These cases are from Talisay City, and the towns of Consolacion and Cordova.

The governor also encouraged the public to venerate and join the Palm Sunday Mass by watching the events online from the confines of their own houses.

“I am hoping that everyone of us will also be joining in venerating the Palm Sunday Mass from our houses by watching the livestream through our cellphones and laptops,” Garcia added./dbs