VECO spreads #PositiveEnergy to frontliners
Visayan Electric Co. dropped off 1,500 N95 masks, 10,000 pairs of nitrile gloves, and 1,300 safety goggles at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center, the designated testing facility for COVID-19 in the Visayas last April 3, 2020.
“The Aboitiz Group is one with the government and our brave medical and security frontliners who are working hard to defeat COVID-19. Rest assured, we will continue to find ways to help our fellow Filipinos whose health and lives are at risk due to this pandemic.” – Aboitiz Group President and Chief Executive Officer Sabin Aboitiz
These recent turnovers are part of the Aboitiz Group’s long-term efforts to help the government address the concerns of frontliners as well as to spread #PositiveEnergy to communities amid the pandemic.
