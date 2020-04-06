USC women’s volleyball team shows us how to continue bonding while on ECQ

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Student athletes in Cebu are doing the best they could in maintaining a fit body and healthy lifestyle even with the Enhanced Community Quarantine due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) crisis.

Volleybelles from the University of San Carlos (USC) Women’s Volleyball team, for example, still make sure they individually do exercises to keep them in shape despite under home quarantine.

Lady Warriors libero Umiedina Gabito tells CDN Digital that she and the rest of the team are following the instructions of their coach, the legendary Grace Antigua, to stay in shape.

“Like what I always do lang, amung circuits ug overload then jogging ug check always sa timbang,” said Gabito.

(Like what I always do, just our circuits and overload then jogging and monitor my weight.)

In the morning Gabito spends at least 30 minutes to an hour working out.

“We just follow unsay iingon sa among coach, and after that relax na like check our social media accounts,” she added.

(We just follow what our coach asked us t do, after that we relax and like check our social media accounts.)

But it’s not just all workout that the team needs at these trying times. Bonding is also important for them to keep the chemistry going.

With this, Lady Warriors setter Lei Shannia Cuizon came up with an interesting idea to get the team together again, only this time, virtually.

Enter TikTok.

Gabito told CDN Digital that Cuizon wanted to do something that all of them can join and just have fun, and what better way to do that by joining the TikTok craze.

Watch their videos here:

The video showed all the members dancing to one of TikTok’s most famous song, Something New.

These ladies sure do know how to bond while under quarantine. /bmjo