Tindahan sa Kapitolyo sells basic goods at less 10 percent

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu province’s bagsakan centers, dubbed as “Tindahan sa Kapitolyo,” have started to operate in at least five towns on Monday afternoon, April 6, 2020.

The good news for consumers is that goods sold in these centers will be cheaper by 10 percent.

The Cebu provincial government, which funds the Tindahan sa Kapitolyo, subsidizes 10 percent of the prices of the basic goods sold in the bagsakan centers of the towns.

For instance, the province buys rice supply from the National Food Authority at P1, 250 for every 50-kilogram bag. Instead of selling it at P25 to break even, the Tindahan sa Kapitolyo sells it at 10 percent less or at P22.50 per kilo.

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia said the ten percent discount on the goods serves as an aid of the provincial government to its poor constituents while maintaining their dignity during the enhanced community quarantine due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“Ato sad gipreserbar ang dignidad sa atong kaigsuonang kabos nga dili na lang sa tanang panahon dole out, kanang giingon nga mura na lang gyud og gilimosan na lang,” Garcia said.

The first batch of towns that has opened their Tindahan sa Kapitolyo on Monday were Ronda and Alcantara in the south; Borbon and Sogod in the north, and Santa Fe town in Bantayan Island.

The Tindahan sa Kapitolyo will also open in the towns of Ginatilan, Tabogon and Poro this Tuesday, April 7; Aloguinsan and Samboan will follow on April 8, while Alegria will open on April 9, Maundy Thursday.

The province targeted to pilot the Tindahan sa Kapitolyo in 20 poor towns belonging to the fourth or fifth income classes./bmjo