Luzon-wide quarantine extended until April 30

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the extension of the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine until April 30, the interagency task force on COVID-19 announced on Tuesday.

“Yung enhanced community quarantine is until April 30, 11:59 p.m. Ito po ang rekomendasyon na tinanggap ni Pangulong Duterte,” said Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, spokesperson of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease.

“Pagkatapos ng kanyang announcement, vinerify po namin ulit. The enhanced community quarantine is hereby extended until 11:59 pm, April 30,” Nograles said in a virtual briefing.

Nograles noted that changes in the ECQ’s implementation will remain in effect unless changed by the President.

“Provided, that all exemptions granted by the Office of the President or the IATF shall continue to be in effect for the duration of the extended ECQ. Provided further that such extension of the ECQ shall be without prejudice to the discretion of the President to relax the implementation of the ECQ in some local jurisdictions, or the granting of exemptions in favor of certain sectors, as public health considerations and food security may warrant,” he added.

The President, during his public address Monday night, said the government is “inclined” to extend the strict quarantine measure.

The Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine was expected to be lifted by midnight of April 13.

The measure suspended public transportation, prohibited mass gatherings and even ordered the temporary closure of some businesses, excluding hospitals, groceries and drug stores, and other essential establishments.

The Philippines has so far recorded 3,660 cases of COVID-19 and 163 fatalities.

