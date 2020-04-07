105 Britons fly out of Cebu to Manila for repatriation flight
CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 105 British nationals flew out of Cebu on Tuesday morning, April 7. 2020, in line with the British government’s last-ditch efforts to repatriate their citizens stranded here amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The foreigners boarded a 7 a.m. flight from the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila, where they were to board another flight to London Heathrow.
According to GMR-Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation (GMCAC), operator of the MCIA, the outbound flight was arranged by the British Embassy.
British Ambassador to the Philippines and to Palau Daniel Truce, in a series of tweets, earlier said there is no plan for more government-assisted flights in the future. /bmjo
