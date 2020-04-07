Gwen to mayors: Help constituents find assistance from other gov’t agencies aside from SAP

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Poor and vulnerable families that will not be able to avail of the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Social Amelioration Program (SAP) may still receive assistance from other government agencies.

In a multisectoral meeting this Tuesday, April 7, 2020, Governor Gwendolyn Garcia told mayors to prepare a list of their poor households and their profiles in order to find assistance programs from other government agencies where they may qualify.

Instead of lamenting on the limitation on the number of beneficiaries that may be accommodated in the SAP, Garcia said the local government units must maximize other assistance options.

Aside from the DSWD’ SAP, assistance programs for affected households are also offered by the Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Labor and Employment, Department of Transportation, and the Department of Agriculture, among others. /rcg