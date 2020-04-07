Spoiled rice intended for COVID-19 victims returned to supplier 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Barangay Mabolo was among the first barangay who received their allocation of rice assistance from the city government.

At least a week into the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), Mabolo residents expected to receive their rice allocation.

However, on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, the barangay had to recall all the distributed rice and returned it to the supplier after it was found to be spoiled.

In a statement, Councilor Prisca Niña Mabatid, who was the former village chief of Mabolo, revealed that the rice was found to be spoiled when the barangay staff tried to cook it.

“Adtong April 04, 2020 naabot ang atong bugas pero sa pag repacking nato, daghang ‘BOKBOK ug ”DAUT’. Ang bugas among gi suwayan ug lung-ag manimaho so among gi-uli sa City Hall para i-uli sa supplier,” said Mabatid.

(On April 4, 2020, sacks of rice arrived but when we repacked them, many were spoiled. We tried to cook the rice but it smelled bad so we returned them to the City Hall to return to the supplier.)

Mabatid apologized to the residents and assured them that the rice has been replaced and will be distributed as soon as possible.

A resident of Mabolo told CDN Digital that some of the boarders in their boarding house had received the new rice. However, his family has not received any rice subsidy yet even if they have been “badly” affected by the ECQ.

The Mabolo resident said they hope to receive help from the barangay as well even if they are not voters because they only have little food and money left. /rcg