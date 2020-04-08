Two drug personalities nabbed in Talisay buy-bust operation

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Two drug personalities were caught in a buy-bust operation in Talisay City early Wednesday morning, April 8, 2020.

The operation conducted by the joint efforts of the Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU), Police Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU), and the First Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC) of the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) led to the arrest of Edurni Racaza Olazo and Karren Gay Camoro Cabańero in Sitio Hanas, Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City.

Police recovered during the operation a black sling bag containing one large pack, three medium-sized packs, and four small packs of suspected illegal drugs.

The confiscated illegal drugs had a total estimated weight of 115 grams, for an estimated value of P782,000 based on the dangerous drug board.

Olazo, 32, from Sitio Hanas, was the subject of the operation as he is listed as one of the high-value targets in the area.

With Olazo when he was caught was Cabańero, 36, a resident of Crossing, Nonoc.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Marlu Conag of the PDEU told CDN Digital that the team is working to get more details about the case for a follow-up operation. /bmjo