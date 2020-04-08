Magnitude 3 earthquake shakes northern Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Parts of northern Cebu felt a magnitude 3 earthquake past 11 a.m. this Holy Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the earthquake’s epicenter was at around 7 kilometers south of Compostela town.

Compostela is located about 31.5 kilometers north of Cebu City.

Phivolcs said no damages or aftershocks are expected from the ground shaking.

On Tuesday night, April 7, four earthquakes were also felt in parts of Central Visayas in a span of 30 minutes. /bmjo