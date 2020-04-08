Magnitude 3 earthquake shakes northern Cebu
Earthquake’s epicenter in Compostela town
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Parts of northern Cebu felt a magnitude 3 earthquake past 11 a.m. this Holy Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the earthquake’s epicenter was at around 7 kilometers south of Compostela town.
Compostela is located about 31.5 kilometers north of Cebu City.
Phivolcs said no damages or aftershocks are expected from the ground shaking.
Read: Four earthquakes jolt Central Visayas in 30-minute span
On Tuesday night, April 7, four earthquakes were also felt in parts of Central Visayas in a span of 30 minutes. /bmjo
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.