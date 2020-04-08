DILG Cebu reminds LGUs to align policies with IATF, Bayanihan Act

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) in Cebu province has reminded mayors here to always align their policies with the issuances from the national government, particularly the guidelines from the Interagency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF-EID).

DILG Cebu Provincial Director Jhoaden Lucero, during a multi-sectoral meeting with the mayors and Governor Gwendolyn Garcia for COVID-19 on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, said it is important that policies of the local government units should harmonize with national policies.

“Dako among pasalamat sa maabtikon nga tubag sa provincial government of Cebu. Si Governor Gwen Garcia, daghan gyud nga executive orders ang nigawas in response to COVID-19,” Lucero said.

(We thank the provincial government of Cebu for a prompt response on the situation on the pandemic. Governor Gwendolyn Garcia has issued several executive orders in response to COVID-19.)

“Magremind lang mi pirmi nga in case maghimo mo og bag-o nga polisya, bag-o nga ordinansa, please align yourselves with the issuances of the national government, particularly sa IATF-EID ug sa atong Bayanihan to Heal as One Act,” Lucero added.

(We would just want to remind everyone that if you have a new policy to implement, a new ordinance, please align yourselves with the issuances of the national government particularly with that of the IATF and the Bayanihan Act.)

Emergency operations centers

DILG Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya, in a previous virtual presser, said no local chief executive in Central Visayas is in hot waters so far for their actions against COVID-19.

The DILG regional and provincial offices, Lucero said, have opened their emergency operations centers (EOCs) that will cater to concerns of the public regarding the policies or actions of their local government units (LGUs) amid the pandemic.

Lucero, however, assured that all officials will be given a chance to explain their policies if there will be complaints or concerns raised against them or their policies.

“Dili na siya automatic nga i-accuse mo of something but hatagan mo og panahon nga matubag ang mga allegations. Naa moy chance or avenue nga motubag or i-solve ang situation nga gi-raise sa inyong constituents.,” Lucero said.

(You will not be automatically accused of something. You will be given time to answer if there are allegations. You will have a chance and an avenue to answer or solve the situation raised by your constituents.)/bmjo