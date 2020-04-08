DOH: 252 healthcare workers have COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — A total of 252 healthcare workers has been confirmed to have the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), the Department of Health (DOH) revealed Wednesday.

Of the number, 152 or 65 percent are doctors while 63 or 25 percent are nurses, Special Assistant to the Health Secretary Beverly Ho said during a virtual press briefing.

So far, 12 healthcare workers have succumbed to the disease, she added.

Currently, as many as 3,870 individuals in the country were tested positive for COVID-19, while 182 died and 96 were able to recover.

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.