BREAKING: Talisay cops nab one of Top 10 drug personality in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Talisay City Police arrested one of the Top 10 drug personality in Cebu province this afternoon, April 8, 2020.

The police consider Roel Gaviola of Barangay Tangke, Talisay City, a provincial level high-value individual.

Gaviola, 46, was arrested by virtue of an arrest warrant for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act issued by Branch 65 of the Talisay City Regional Trial Court. / dcb