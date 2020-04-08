Gov. Garcia tells mayors to also help the ‘middle class’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Amid the economic and public health crisis due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), even the people in “middle class” may also need a hand.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, during her regular press conference at the Capitol on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, said the local government units would work to expand the coverage of their aid to include those who might not be regarded as “poor.”

Read more: Cash aid for middle class gaining support

The governor said that while these individuals might be accorded as “middle class citizens,” they might be suffering from the crisis like the marginalized sector.

“Sometimes, it is a misnomer to call them middle class. Inig ingon imo nga middle class, murag nakaangat-angat na gyud na. Usahay man gud, dili na identified [nga pobre], dili habalhabal driver, dili manikyurista. Pero tingali sa usa ka balay, usa ra ang nag-earn. Kung maundang og trabaho, maayo ang ilang pagkabutang pero naundang ang earning,” Garcia said.

(Sometimes, it is a misnomer to call them middle class. When we say middle class, it seems that they are at a higher level [than the marginalized sector]. Sometimes, they are not identified [as poor], not a motorcycle-for-hire driver, not a manicurist. But what if in one household, he is the only earning. Then if his job is suspended, even if they may be a little well-off but they now don’t have any earnings.)

Read more: Why exclude the middle class for emergency assistance?

Garcia said she already instructed the mayors to identify these individuals, aside from the poorest of the poor, who would also need help during the enhanced community quarantine.

Garcia said these individuals would also be eligible to receive relief assistance from the local government units for the ECQ.

The Capitol has already downloaded P373 million to local government units that will be used for the purchase of basic goods that will be distributed to their residents who belong to the vulnerable sector and those who have lost their livelihood due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Read more: Capitol downloads P373.2 M to LGUs for basic needs during ECQ

“I told the mayors: I trust your judgment. Tabangi sad ni nga sector nga nahibalo ta nga kung normal pa ang sitwasyon, dili maglisod. Apan abnormal man ni ron, mao na nga duna gyu’y mga naglisod nga sa atong tan-aw dili dapat unta,” Garcia said.

(Help this sector whom we think that under normal circumstances could have get by just fine. What we have now is an abnormal situation that is why some people, whom we think should be doing well, are now also among those in need.)/dbs