LTO-7’s N. Bacalso facility now serves as quarters for CCMC doctors, nurses

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The doctors and nurses of the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) won’t have to travel far to get their well-earned rest after the Land Transportation Office (LTO) in Central Visayas formally turned over to the hospital its N. Bacalso facility to serve as quarters for the frontliners.

LTO Region 7 director Victor Caindec and CCMC hospital administrator Ma. Yvonne Feliciano signed the memorandum of agreement for the use of the facility on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

“Whereas, to aid the doctors and nurses of the Cebu City Medical Center, the Land Transportation Office Region VII shall extend the use of the Malasakit Lounge and the Duterte People’s Hall to them, in the light of the proximity of these two offices,” states the memorandum of agreement.

The move is a show of support by the LTO and the Department of Transportation (DoTr) for the efforts of the national government to fight the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) outbreak as provided under Presidential Proclamation No. 922, series of 2020, issued by President Rodrigo Duterte on March 8, 2020.

The said proclamation requires a whole-of-government response through the concerted efforts of various government agencies and local government units, the MOA explained.

Also, the operation of mass transportation has been suspended following the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine in Cebu City and Cebu province, which makes it difficult for medical personnel to report for duty at various medical facilities.

Malasakit Lounge

The Malasakit Lounge, located at the ground floor, will serve as the waiting area while the Duterte People’s Hall will be used as the sleeping quarters, according to Caindec.

However, access to the facility will be limited only to the CCMC doctors and nurses who are included in the registry and the IDs submitted by the hospital to LTO-7. They will also be required to wear their hospital IDs while they are inside the facility.

On the other hand, LTO furnished the fully airconditioned Duterte People’s Hall with folding beds, bed covers and pillows. It also offers amenities such as a shower room and a dressing room.

LTO-7 requires CCMC medical personnel to follow strict sanitation protocol before they enter the N. Bacalso facility, including the foot bath and body disinfection upon entry, body misting alcohol on hands and wearing of face masks outside the sleeping quarters, according to the MOA.

The facility will be open for use by CCMC frontliners 24/7. /bmjo