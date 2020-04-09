CCPO has a new director, again

CEBU CITY, Philippines – It’s still the first quarter of 2020 but the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has already been led by three police directors.

Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO – 7) director, confirmed to Cebu Daily News Digital that Police Colonel Josefino Ligan will be heading CCPO effective immediately.

This developed after Ferro said he has ordered the relief and transfer of Police Colonel Hector Grijaldo effective April 9, 2020.

Ligan once headed the Regional Investigation and Detective Management Division of PRO -7. He is the third police officer to lead CCPO at this point in 2020.

Grijaldo, on the other hand, is assigned to the Regional Plans and Strategy Management Division.

Ferro also confirmed that the decision to relieve Grijaldo stemmed from closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage making the rounds on social media, allegedly showing Grijaldo slapping a police officer who was not wearing a uniform.

PRO – 7’s orders came a few weeks after it ordered Grijaldo to replace former CCPO director, Police Colonel Engelbert Soriano, on March 20, 2020.

Soriano will now be heading the Regional Investigation and Detective Management Division, the position once held by Ligan.

CDN has left a text message in Grijalde’s inbox and is yet to receive his response as of this posting. /rcg