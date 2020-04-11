Young Boholano’s artworks making waves online

CEBU CITY, Philippines—This 15-year-old boy from Baclayon town in Bohol province will surely go a long way with his marvelous artworks.

David John Vitor, a grade ten student of the Baclayon National High School, wowed netizens with his painting skills.

Photos of his artworks which his older brother, Elvin, uploaded on his Facebook account on April 3 has earned praises from netizens.

As of this morning, April 11, 2020, Elvin’s post already had 24,000 shares; 26,000 reactions; and 1,400 comments.

David shared with CDN Digital that he started his love for painting three years ago. He was influenced by Elvin’s passion for arts.

“My preferred subject is landscape paintings, and aside from painting, I also do pencil drawings, etching or cross-hatching, and poster making,” he said.

David said that he would normally paint on a small canvass notebook and uses gouache, watercolor, and acrylic for his works.

He normally finishes an artwork in one to three hours depending on its details.

Since he is just starting, David said that he keeps all of his artworks in their home and has made these into an important family collection.

And maybe in the future, David will have a chance to display his art pieces in a bigger and wider venue. / dcb