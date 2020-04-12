Architects lead a group of volunteers to make free PPEs for frontliners in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines— While most of us are just staying at home, our frontliners like those in the medical profession are out there battling this pandemic.

Because of this, some of the architects from Cebu have decided to use their resources and the internet to make personal protective equipment (PPEs) that they will be distributing to our medical frontliners with their group named Pakigkumbati: Cebu Designers’ Initiative.

Jehanne Frances Dy, 29, and Kristian Zhen Cruz, 30, who both own architectural firms here in Cebu, have decided to support the frontliners in ways that they can like producing PPEs.

“We expressed our desire to do this, both our Junior Architects and Designers were more than happy to be part of the movement. We are connected to #SOSCebu, United Architects of the Philippines, Evolve PH, University of San Carlos (SAFAD, where we are both alumni), Philippine Institute of Environmental Planners (Cebu Chapter) and The Cebu Creatives Org.,” Dy said.

“These organizations help each other out in making sure we are able to get the statistics we need from hospitals, medical professionals, other artists and designers and private individuals that want to help but don’t know how,” Dy further said.

Dy added that they started forming the group two weeks ago and took it one step at a time.

As of the moment they have more or less 40 volunteers from designers, to junior architects, to engineers and to those managing their social media.

“ We just started production last week around Thursday after we are able to have our prototype inspected by Dr. Henry Chua and Dr. David Alesna. We incorporated all suggestions and advices with some from private individuals too.

“We have 120 HazMat Suits ready to be distributed at the latest on Sunday (April 12),” he said.

“We have to make sure they are sealed before distribution and University of San Carlos Chairperson of Fine Arts Department, Ms. Ivy Castro along with her team will be able to give us the first batch of Isolation Gowns this weekend too,” Dy added.

Now, the team are still looking for more volunteers to help them with their work in making these PPEs and in handling their social media account for possible donations.

The volunteers will not have to worry about going outside their homes because all the needed materials will be distributed to them door to door so they can operate in the comforts of their home.

Their first distribution, which they plan on doing on Sunday, April 12, will be given to Bogo Hospital, then in Guba, and they will slowly distribute it to their listed adopted communities once they have produced enough PPEs.

Pakigkumbati: Cebu Designers’ Initiative still needs more hands on deck to make more PPEs to be able to give more to our medical frontliners, who is having some scarcity problem with the PPEs. /dbs