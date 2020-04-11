Three persons caught with shabu at Cebu City checkpoint

CEBU CITY, Philippines — For those who are still involved in illegal activities and continue to violate the rules thinking the police are too busy now helping enforce measures of the enhanced community quarantine, you better watch out as the police, despite their hectic schedules, are not letting up in going after any criminal activities.

Police Major Armando Labora, Parian Police Station chief, said this after they arrested three persons in a private vehicle, who were caught with suspected shabu and some drug paraphernalia at a checkpoint along Sikatuna Road, Barangay Parian at around 11:30 today, April 11, 2020.

Those arrested were identified as Mylene Sabiahan, 28, from Barangay Pardo, Cebu City; Ferdinand Bilocura, 39, from Barangay Yati, Liloan, Cebu; and Royd Diez Bacalla, 31, from Barangay Kamagayan, Cebu City.

“We have somehow anticipated that there might be some people who will take advantage of the situation that’s why we are never complacent and continue to conduct our operations against criminalities,” said Labora.

According to Labora, the vehicle driven by Bacalla passed by the checkpoint which was flagged down by the on duty police personnel as a protocol.

But the moment the window was rolled down, Labora said that the police saw the drug paraphernalia on the dashboard of the car. The police officer then inspected the car and found that there was a packet of suspected shabu inside the glove compartment of the vehicle.

The suspected drugs confiscated from the car of the suspects weighed at least 1.08 grams, which had an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of P7,344.

Labora said the three persons were immediately arrested and were brought to the Parian Police station where they were detained pending the filing of charges for violating Section 11 of Republic Act 9165 or the possession of illegal drugs./dbs