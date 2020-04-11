Another COVID-19 patient from Lapu recovers

LAPU-LAPU CITY — Another coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) positive patient from Lapu-lapu City has fully recovered from the virus.

Around 8:00 p.m. today, April 11, 2020, the 75-year-old male engineer, was welcomed by Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, some city officials, and his neighbors in their residence in a subdivision in Barangay Agus, Lapu-Lapu City.

“Kalipay ug kadaugan sa tanan nga nag-negatibo na siya sa duha ka test,” Chan said.

(It’s a victory for all of him having negative results for his two COVID-19 tests)

Earlier, 70-year-old Barangay Babag, Lapu-Lapu resident, has also recovered from the virus.

The Babag resident was the first positive patient of COVID-19 in the city and the first to recover after being admitted to a private hospital in Mandaue City from March 19 to April 5.

Chan also said that the third COVID-19 patient from the city was also recovering.

LOOK: Lapu-Lapu City’s COVID-19 Patient No. 2 was already discharged from the hospital on Black Saturday, April 11, 2020.

The 75-year-old engineer, for his part, has expressed his gratitude to those who prayed for his recovery from the COVID-19.

“Mangayo ko ug salamat sa pag-asister nila dinhi sa among village. Sa among mga silingan, daghan kaayong salamat sa pagbantay sa akong pamilya hilabi na kang mayor,” he said.

(I would like to say thank you to those who helped us in our village. To my neighbors, thank you for looking over my family and especially to our mayor.)

Chan also reiterated his appeal to all Oponganons to cooperate in the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), by staying in their houses.

“Para ma COVID-free ta ang siyudad sa Lapu-Lapu, kinahanglan ko sa inyong kooperasyon. Kitang tanan nangandoy nga mahuman na ta niining atong suliran nga ma-lift na nato ang enhanced community quarantine, the mayor said.

(So that Lapu-Lapu will be COVID-free, I need your cooperation. All of us wish that this problem will end, that the enhanced community quarantine will be lifted.)

“Kabalo ko nga gikapoy natang tanan sa atong kahimtang karon. Daghan ang anaa sa kalisod, kapait, dili lalim atong kahimtang karon,” Chan added.

(I know that we are all tired of our situation. Many are suffering and are in a difficult situation now. This is a challenge that we are facing right now.)

Chan also said that he already ordered policemen to station at different beaches in the city to apprehend those who would go swimming to celebrate Easter Sunday.| dbs