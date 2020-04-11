3 online traders nabbed for selling overpriced alcohol

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Some online sellers who are selling overpriced alcohol have not learned their lessons yet.

This, as the Regional Intelligence Division in Central Visayas (RID-7) arrested again in an entrapment operation, conducted in Barangay Poblacion, Toledo City, this afternoon, April 11, 2020, three persons for selling overpriced alcohol.

Police Captain Romeo Caacoy Jr., RID-7 team leader said that they were able to confiscate 20 boxes of ethyl alcohol from the suspects identified as Jade Ferrer Baltazar, 28, from Barangay Tutay, Pinamungajan Cebu; Salome Pasila, 43, from Barangay Poblacion, Toledo City, Cebu; and Noel Marata, 32, from Barangay Luray 2, Toledo City.

According to Caacoy, they received reports about the sellers and immediately set the operation.

Caacoy said that each 500 ml alcohol were sold at P170, which was more than double from the suggested retail price of P74.

The 20 boxes in all had 800 bottles of 500 ml of alcohol which would cost P136,000 if sold with their price of P170 per bottle.

If the sellers of hygiene equipment such as alcohol would keep on overpricing their products, Caacoy said they would also continue to arrest them as these individuals should know that there had to follow laws and they would be violating these laws once they overprice their products.

“They have been warned and they should keep in mind to only price their products according to what’s in the law,” said Caacoy.

The three persons were detained at the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) detention cell pending the filing of charges for violating the Republic Act No. 7581 or the Price Act and the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act./dbs