Quest Hotel & Conference Center Cebu’s Pusô Bistro & Bar Available for Delivery and Takeaway

Quest Hotel & Conference Center Cebu’s Pusô Bistro & Bar continues to delight the city’s gourmands with its takeaway and GrabFood delivery service, making it easy and convenient to have a sumptuous spread in the comforts of home. Pusô Bistro & Bar’s a la carte menu offers exceptional choices, from appetizers, salads, burgers and sandwiches, pizza, soups, all-day breakfast, local and international mains, and children’s favorites.

Delectable appetizers include smoked salmon and assorted satay, and healthy greens such as Caesar salad and Thai beef salad. Mornings are made extra delicious with breakfast sets, or a treat of French toast, eggs benedict, and more. Freshly made Italian-style pizzas are up for grabs like the frutti di mare and margherita. For feasts at home, classic favourites such as sinigang na hipon, crispy pata, fried chicken, pochero, and ribeye steak are available as well.

There are plenty more options to choose from. For pick-up and takeaway, guests are invited to place pre-orders by calling the restaurant at (63 32) 402 5999. To view the menu for delivery, guests are simply to open the Grab mobile app and key in “Pusô Bistro & Bar” in the search box for food delivery service.

Quest Hotel & Conference Center Cebu implements stringent cooking and preparation protocols are in place to ensure the safety of everyone in the community. For inquiries and assistance, guests may call (63 32) 402 5999 or send a message to facebook.com/pusobistro on Facebook or @pusobistro on Instagram.