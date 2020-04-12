No COVID-19 deaths in Central Visayas for 7 straight days

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The number of patients cleared of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Cebu City has increased to 15.

This after Department on Health in Central Visayas (DOH -7) today, Sunday (April 12, 2020) reported another laboratory negative patient in the city — a 53-year-old male, and bringing the total number of individuals who are recovering from the disease in Central Visayas to 22.

Today also marks a week-long streak with no mortalities for the region as DOH-7 announced that there are no additional deaths related to COVID-19, keeping the figures at eight.

The last death due to COVID-19 reported in the region was reported on April 5, 2020 — an 84-year-old male patient from Talisay City.

DOH-7 also said no additional cases were recorded in Central Visayas for today after 17 samples were tested and 16 of which yielded negative results while the other was found out to be a repeat test of a patient earlier confirmed to have COVID-19.

A total of 1,365 specimens from Central Visayas have been tested at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC), the sub-national level laboratory here, since March 19, 2020.

Repeat tests are done on infected individuals to determine their recovery progress.

Dr. Jaime Bernadas, director of DOH-7, once again reminded the public to obey containment measures imposed in their communities especially with several local governments planning to extend enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

“The resolve we have shown these past weeks as a community although not perfect has been exemplary. Let us improve on it as our local authorities extend our quarantine period,” said Bernadas in a press release.

“We know these unprecedented actions are affecting every aspect of our lives, but let us not lose sight of why we are doing this: Our collective welfare,” he added.

Global, nationwide data

Meanwhile, DOH’s central office reported today the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in a single day. 50 patients succumbed to the disease as of April 12, 2020, bringing the toll to 297.

They also recorded an additional 220 cases, resulting in a total of 4,648 with 197 recoveries — 40 of which are new.

Globally, the number of individuals confirmed to have COVID-19 is nearing the 2-million mark as data show 1.79 million cases as of April 12, 2020. Over 500,000 of these are from the United States.

Deaths have also reached to 110, 042 while recoveries at 412, 117./dbs