These kids use free time at home to make ‘thank you’ notes for barangay frontliners

CEBU CITY, Philippines—With school out and orders from the government to stay at home due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) crisis, some kids are expected to feel the boredom of being held within the confines of their respective homes for almost two months now.

But instead of complaining, these two kids from a barangay Pardo here are using this downtime to do something special.

16-year-old Courtney Villafuerte and her cousin April Rochelle Villafuerte, 10, decided to make use of their extra free time to make “thank you” notes for frontliners in their village.

Willy Villafuerte, the mother of Courtney, sent photos of the kids with their thank you notes to CDN Digital to share the simple act of kindness done by these young individuals.

“[They made the “thank you” notes] to acknowledge the frontliners’ efforts and sacrifice for the people. And to help them by making them feel that we appreciate what they do,” said Villafuerte.

The kids said it also feels good to be doing something that can help motivate those working while the city is under enhanced community quarantine.

“Nindot kay na show namo nga na appreciate namo sila [through] these notes,” said Courtney

(It is a nice feeling that we show how we appreciate what they’re doing through these notes.)

According to Willy, it was on April 6, 2020 when they gave out the thank you notes to the frontliners in their barangay.

“It started when our barangay (officials) gave relief goods,” she said.

The girls’ efforts are not stopping there, though.

Willy said Courtney and April are still making more thank you notes to be given to other frontliners such as garbage collectors, food delivery drivers and those from their barangay if they chance upon dropping by their house.

“We hope these simple thank you notes will boost the morale of our frontliners,” said Villafuerte. /bmjo