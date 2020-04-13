Cebu City eyes community service for social distancing violators

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu City Government is eyeing to impose community service as a consequence for those caught violating social distancing protocols.

At a press conference on Monday, April 13, 2020, Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella said he is requesting councilors to come up with an ordinance seeking to penalize violators of the city’s measures against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“I am now asking our city councilors to pass an ordinance that if there should be any violation, those caught will be put to do community service,” said Labella.

The mayor’s pronouncements came a few days after dozens of Cebuanos flocked to Carbon Public Market on April 9, 2020 without observing social distancing to reportedly to buy ingredients for binignit, a popular staple during the Holy Week.

Photos showing the incident made the rounds on social media, receiving the ire of netizens who pointed out that it could result in a sharp increase in the number of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in the city.

On April 11, 2020, the Cebu City Market Operations Office has limited the influx of buyers going into Carbon Public Market.

Meanwhile, Labella said the city government has tapped the help of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) to prevent anyone from swimming at the Mactan Channel.

Labella said he received reports of residents in coastal villages such as Pasil swimming at the Mactan Channel, which he said constitutes as a violation of the city’s orders for everyone to stay at home due to the threats of COVID-19.

As of April 11, 2020, Cebu City has 25 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the highest among all areas in Central Visayas. /bmjo