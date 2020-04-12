Six people arrested for swimming at SRP Baywalk

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The public must take seriously the new executive order on the prohibition of swimming on beaches or on bodies of water like the sea or rivers else they might be facing charges.

This is the reminder of Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, newly installed chief of Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), following the arrest of six persons caught swimming at the SRP Baywalk in Barangay San Roque, as early as 9 a.m., today, April 12, 2020.

These persons were identified as Sopio Paustino Talisik Jr, 46, from Barangay Ermita; Dominico Amamangpang Campos, 57, from Barangay San Nicolas; Richie Ofril Cañete, 37, from Barangay Santo Niño; Genelyn Cabilao Esmeña, 32, from Barangay T. Padilla; Mark Umbao Galvez, 31, from Barangay San Nicolas and Jesus Rondero, 31, from Barangay Carreta.

According to Ligan, those who will be caught swimming in any public beaches or swimming pool will be facing charges after they will be detained for 12 hours.

Ligan said that the arrested persons would, however, be released after 12 hours as the filing of charges would be done regularly after.

But within the 12 hours detention of the arrested persons, a booking procedure will be done to be followed by a seminar about the regulations while the city is under ECQ.

Minors who will be caught will not be detained, but the parents will be held responsible.

“Pag minors amo tawagan ang mga ginikanan para mapahimangnoan nga naa pud silay liabilities kung mapabayaan nila ilahang anak,” said Ligan.

(If minors are caught violating this rule, we will call the parents to inform them that they would be held liable for not taking care of their children.)

Meanwhile, the first six persons arrested for swimming were already detained at the Waterfront Police Satation.

Police Captain Miles Damoslog, head of the Waterfront Police, personally reminded the persons of the rules and regulations related to the executive order./dbs