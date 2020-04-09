Binignit ‘breaks’ social distancing in Carbon Market

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The binignit is a famous dish for Filipinos during the Lenten season especially during the Maundy Thursday up to Black Saturday.

Considered as a fasting food, its ingredients are made solely of root crops, bananas, ube, glutinous rice, and sago cooked in coconut milk.

The ingredients of this sweet delicacy are often sold in dry public markets and even during the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), the ingredients are well sought for.

It is because of binignit ingredients that people flocked the Carbon Market on Maundy Thursday morning, April 9, 2020, breaking the social distancing protocol of the ECQ.

“Tungod sa binignit nawala ang kahadlok sa COVID-19 ug disiplina (Because of binignit, people lost fear of COVID-19 and discipline),” said Jonil Matuguina, the head of the Market Authority.

The Market Authority immediately took control of the situation and returned the social distancing order to the public market.

Around 11 a.m., the Market Authority has controlled the number of people going inside the public market by ordering them to line up outside the market borders while waiting for their turn to get inside.

Only 200 consumers are allowed within the market at any given time and there is only one entrance and one exit each to ensure no bumping for the market-goers.

Matuguina urged the public to follow the social distancing protocol even if they are eager to get their share of the binignit ingredients.

After all, he said, one’s health and safety should not be exchanged for the traditional dish.

“Among gihangyo ang inyong kooperasyon ug pagsabot. (We hope for the public’s cooperation and understanding),” /rcg