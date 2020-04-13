Talisay cops identify 2 dead men dumped in ravine

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay police have already identified the two dead men, who were dumped in a ravine in Sitio Bogo, Barangay Camp 4, Talisay City, Cebu, last Saturday morning, April 11, 2020.

Aside from this, the autopsy results of the two men showed that they were not shot but were strangled by their assailants using a wire or a rope.

Patrolman Dino Salazar, Talisay City Police Station investigator, said that the common-law wife of one of the dead men visited the funeral parlor where the bodies were brought on Sunday, April 12, 2020, and identified both men.

Read: 2 bodies with gunshot wounds found dumped in ravine in Brgy Campo 4, Talisay City

Salazar said that Gemmalyn Sayson identified Alvin Modillo, her common law husband or live-in partner, as one of the dead men.

She also identified the second man as Anicito Enriquez of Getafe, Bohol, whom she described as the driver of the truck that her husband was working as a helper.

According to Salazar, Sayson told police that Modillo of Barangay Tejero, Cebu City, was asked to buy some medicine in a pharmacy along the North Reclamation Area in Cebu City at noontime on Friday, April 10, 2020, but he never came back.

And when she heard about the two dead men dumped in Barangay Campo 4, she then went to the funeral parlor to check if it was Modillo or not.

Unfortunately, she said it was his common-law husband.

JUST IN: Two men found with gunshot wounds in Sitio Cambawog, Barangay Campo 4, Talisay City this morning, April 11, 2020.

She also told police that her mother heard from some people in the area that Modillo and Enriquez were picked up by a vehicle but no one could describe the vehicle that picked them up.

As of this time, Salazar said they had no persons of interest yet nor a motive to the killing of the two men.

He said they were still waiting for the family of Modillo to visit the police station to give their statement of the events prior to his death and that of Enriquez.

He said Sayson did visit the funeral parlor, but she only called the police station to confirm that she had identified the body as that of her common-law husband and that of his colleague.

“Medyo daghan pud gi atubang karon ang family so atoang tagaan usab sila time,” said Salazar.

Salazar said that they continued to investigate the case and might tap the help of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) in the investigation.

He said that they would most likely need help in acquiring closed circuit television (CCTV) near the area where they two men were allegedly picked up by a vehicle./dbs