Cop chief to push for number coding of APOR vehicles

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Implement a number coding system of vehicles for those authorized persons outside their residence (APOR) to help lessen the vehicles going out in Cebu City.

Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, chief of Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) said he would recommend this concept to the Cebu City government as he observed the growing number of vehicles on the streets despite the ongoing enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

WATCH: Traffic situation along Escario Street in Cebu City

“Atoang studyohan kung maghatag ba tag kabahin aning number coding sa mga APOR. Hatagan pa ni nato og diskusyon labot ang incident management team sa siyudad sa Sugbo,” said Ligan.

(We have to study this if we will give our recommendation to this number coding of the APOR. We will discuss this with the incident management team of the City of Cebu.)

Ligan said they had conducted a simultaneous checkpoint every morning until the ECQ would be lifted to make sure that passengers of private vehicles bring with them their quarantine passes.

He said that this was to implement the directive of headquarters on the checking of documents on those introducing themselves as APOR for the stricture implementation of the ECQ.

This morning, several drivers and passengers onboard vehicles were already listed and warned by the police for failing to show the necessary documents required when going out on the streets.

Meanwhile, Police Lieutenant Colonel Allan Rosario, of the CCPO, said that during checkpoints and even on the quarantine control points (QCP), the police were alerted to properly check the quarantine passes presented as there have been previous incident reports where individuals introducing themselves as APOR have presented fake passes.

“That’s why we have this checkpoints … Para macontrol natin yung mga pumapasok sa Cebu City,” said Rosario.

However, most of the quarantine passes that were found out to be fake were coming from those residents in barangays who went out to buy their necessities.

Rosario said that aside from looking out for those private vehicles that might not be APOR, police were also looking for ways to immediately identify whether the quarantine passes were fake./dbs