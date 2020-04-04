For tracing only: DOH won’t make public COVID-19 patients’ info

MANILA, Philippines — The personal information that will be disclosed by coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients will not be made public, the Department of Health (DOH) assured Tuesday.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the information would only be used for contact-tracing purposes.

“Nais namin linawin na ang mga impormasyon na idi-disclose ng ating COVID-19 patients ay hindi natin isasapubliko,” she said in a virtual press briefing.

(We want to clarify that the information that patients will disclose will not be made public.)

“Ito ay gagamitin upang maging mas epektibo ang proseso ng ating pagko-contact tracing,” Vergeire added.

(This will only be used so that contact-tracing efforts will be more effective.)

COVID-19 patients and those who are suspected and are probable for having been infected by the coronavirus are now required to disclose their personal information, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles earlier said.

Vergeire clarified that the process of contact tracing and gathering of their information must be explained to the patients, in accordance with the Data Privacy Act.

The DOH would only get information such as the places the patient has gone to, people he or she has gotten in contact with, the health official explained.

The information will only be for the perusal of the health department, the local government unit, the Philippine National Police, and agencies involved in contact tracing.

Vergeire urged the public to cooperate and disclose accurate and true information.

“Inaasahan ang kooperasyon ng publiko sa pagdidisclose ng tamang impormasyon lalo na sa kapakanan ng iba at ating mga health care workers at frontliners na mag-aalaga at mag aasikaso sa inyo,” she said.

(We expect the public to cooperate and give accurate information for the sake of others and healthcare workers and frontliners that will take care of you.)