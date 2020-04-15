5 more cops test positive for new coronavirus; PNP tally now at 55

MANILA, Philippines — Five more policemen have been found positive for the novel coronavirus or SARS-CoV-2, bringing the total count of infected Philippine National Police (PNP) personnel to 55.

PNP Health Service records showed Wednesday that the five new cases involved two policemen aged 36 and 43 from Laguna, a 29-year-old policeman from Muntinlupa City, another 29-year-old policeman from Taguig City, and a 50-year-old from Bulacan.

PNP Health Service director Brig. Gen. Herminio Tadeo Jr. said they also documented 105 police personnel who are considered as probable patients while 456 police personnel were listed as suspected carriers of the virus, which causes COVID-19, a respiratory illness.

The Philippine health department previously announced new classification for persons under investigation (PUIs) for SARS-CoV-2, namely “probable” and “suspects”.

Suspects are PUIs who are not yet tested for the virus while probable are PUIs who are awaiting test results from laboratories.

Meanwhile, the number of recovered police officers remained at eight, Tadeo said.

