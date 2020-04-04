‘Sanitiser,’ ‘Lockdown’: Baby names reflect COVID-19 period

Parents in India have taken inspiration from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic to name their kids born during the public health crisis.

A couple named their newborn “Sanitiser” last Sunday, April 12, as hand sanitizers have become an essential household item.

“We have named our baby Sanitiser because it is being used by everyone at present to deter the spread of germs on our hands,” the baby’s father, Omveer, explained to India Today Television via India Today on Monday, April 13.

“The government in this time of crisis is ensuring an adequate supply of sanitizers, so that people can use them to remain safe. Free sanitizers are also being distributed to the needy across the nation,” he said.

Baby Sanitiser comes after infants Corona and Lockdown were welcomed in the past week. Last April 8, two couples named their babies “Corona” following the suggestion of their respective doctors.

Meanwhile, Baby Lockdown, born April 6, was named while the country had been on a 21-day lockdown since March 24.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a call for a 21-day lockdown to protect the country from coronavirus. The entire country is united in this time of crisis and to make this event memorable, we have named our son Lockdown,” the baby’s father, Raghunath Mali, explained.

The prime minister announced yesterday, April 14, that the lockdown was extended to May 3. The country has 11,439 cases as of today.