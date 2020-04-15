Suba fire burns 2 homes, damages 3 others

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Children playing with fire and electrical shortcircuit are now being looked into by Cebu City fire investigators as possible causes of the Wednesday afternoon fire that burned two homes and damaged three others in Barangay Suba, Cebu City.

Damage caused by the fire was pegged at P90,000.

Fire Officer 2 (FO2) Emerson Arceo said the fire broke at 1:45 p.m. and was said to have started at the residence of a certain Felipe Inot, who is in his 50s, before it spread to four nearby homes located along Garfield Street in Barangay Suba.

The second alarm fire was put out 30 minutes later or at around 2:15 p.m.

“Ang among gi tanaw ani kay according sa silingan naa silay na kit-an nga mga bata nga ga duwa-duwa og kayo, pero amo sang gi tanaw nga basin electrical sad ang hinungdan,” said Arceo.

(We are looking into reports that residents in the area saw a group of children who were playing with fire but we do not also discount the possibility of electrical short circuit.) / dcb