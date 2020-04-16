AboitizLand shifts to digital operations

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Real estate developer AboitizLand Inc. continues to conduct sales efforts by going online to serve dealers and clients while under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

AboitizLand introduced its contactless end-to-end home-buying, which provides their clients faster transaction procedure.

“With the ECQ forcing many businesses – including the property development industry – to temporarily cease operations, AboitizLand’s Contactless Home Buying service is a welcome development at a time when the housing sector plays an integral role in softening the effects of COVID-19 on the health of the economy and its people,” the company said in an emailed press release.

The Subdivision and Housing Developers Association (SHDA) Inc., the country’s largest organization of subdivision and housing developers, proposed various measures so the real estate sector cold continue to stimulate the economy while ensuring the safety of the population amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the proposed courses of action is for financial institutions and property developers to make property purchases and home loan takeouts feasible and uncomplicated under these extraordinary circumstances.

While adhering to the quarantine rules , AboitizLand continues its sales efforts using innovative steps in its home buying process, from property viewing to unit reservation.

This meant that all steps in the company’s real estate transaction can now be accomplished through its digital platform thus reducing the need for face-to-face interaction.

“During these times, it’s truly Better at Home. We recognize the urgency of owning a house in a safe and secure neighborhood, which is why we intend to make the buying process easier and more attainable for our clients,” AboitizLand chief executive officer president David Rafael said.

The company believes “everyone deserves a good home which will serve as his and his family’s sanctuary in the face of this pandemic,” Rafael added.

Interested buyers may view the company’s numerous projects through its sweeping 360-degree virtual tours on their website, www.aboitizland.com. If they want to inspect the unit offerings, buyers can request property specialists for actual videos of the houses.

Once clients have decided on a purchase, they can make reservations without the need to get out of the safety of their current homes.

They just have to email scanned copies of the reservation agreement, together with a scanned or photographed copy of a valid government ID, and proof of online payment of reservation fee. /bmjo