‘Notorious’ drug pusher shot dead in Minglanillia buy bust 

By: Paul Lauro - CDN Digital | April 17,2020 - 08:09 AM

Cebu City, Philippines—One person died after resisting arrest in a buy-bust operation in Sitio Riverside, Barangay Lower Lipata, Minglanilla town, Cebu past 11 p.m. on Thursday, April 17, 2020.

The fatality was identified as Emiliano Sangutan Ranghos.

Authorities also arrested his companion identified as Roger Gerondalan.

Both are residents of the same barangay in Minglanilla.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Marlu Conag, head of the PIB, said Ranghos was a “notorious” drug pusher in Minglanilla.

Conag said that during the operation conducted by the Provincial Intelligence Branch-Police Drug Enforcement Agency (PIB-PDEU), the First Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC) and Minglanilla police, the suspects reportedly fired shots, which prompted officers to fire back, hitting Ranghos.

Recovered from the operation were 15 grams of suspected shabu, a .45 caliber pistol and a .38 caliber revolver.

Ranghos was declared dead on the spot by the Minglanilla Municipal Disaster and Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) personnel.

Meanwhile, Gerondalan was brought to the Minglanilla Police Station pending the filing of charges against him. /bmjo