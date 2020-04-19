Minglanilla buy-bust nets over P100k shabu

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Five men defied the government’s stay at home policy to visit a drug den in Minglanilla town, Sunday dawn.

The five men together with the drug den operator were arrested by personnel of the Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB) of the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) in a buy-bust operation at around 4 a.m. in Purok Magnolia, Barangay Tungkil in Minglanilla town.

The arrested individuals were drug operator Rolly Abadiano and his patrons who were identified as Ronald Adlawan, Rovergey Petangue, Larry James Pelabo, Adonis Abellana, and Bady Cabañero.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Marlu Conag, PIB chief, said they also confiscated suspected shabu worth P108, 000 and drug paraphernalia from the Abadiano’s drug den.

Conag said they placed Abadiano, who opted to convert his home into a drug den to earn cash, for three weeks prior to the buy-bust operation.

“Kasama na yan (Abadiano) sa mga follow up sa dating nahuli sa Minglanilla,” said Conag.

(We got the suspect’s name from others that we earlier arrested from Minglanilla town.)

As of this writing, PIB personnel continue to do a background checking and profiling of the arrested individuals.

Conag said they also wanted to find out how the suspects managed to get past police checkpoints and make it to the drug den in Barangay Tungkil.

The suspects are now detailed at the CPPO detention facility in Sitio Sudlon, Barangay Lahug in Cebu City while police prepare for the filing of complaints for the violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 against them. / dcb