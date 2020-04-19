As tighter border controls loom, Gwen tells workers, firms to prepare

CEBU CITY, Philippines -The Capitol is now urging workers who will no longer be allowed to cross the boundaries of Cebu province and Cebu City, and their employers, to identify means that will lessen the impact of the new policy on their employment.

One of the suggestions that being looked into is the possibility of employers offering free accommodation to their employees until such time that the enhanced community quarantine is lifted.

Starting at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, employees of grocery stores, supermarkets, pharmacies, restaurants, fast food chains, and bakeries among others will no longer be allowed to cross from Cebu City to others parts of Cebu province and vice versa as a means to caution the spread of the coronavirus disease.

The Department of Health in Central Visayas has already recorded over 100 COVID-cases in Cebu City with its epicenter traced in Sitio Zapatera in Barangay Luz.

Wanting to protect Cebuanos who are located in other parts of the province, Governor Gwendolyn Garcia on Saturday, April 18, 2020, issued Executive Order (EO) No. 5-Q that withdrew the travel exemptions that were granted to workers who were earlier listed in EO No. 5-O-1 that she signed on March 31.

The Governor’s latest EO was drafted following a meeting with Cebu mayors on Friday. Those who came to the meeting agreed on the need to tighten border controls by suspending travel exemptions granted to identified workers.

“And we all agreed for the effectivity date to be this Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in order to give both workers and their employers ample time to do the necessary adjustments and preparations,” Garcia said.

Aside from reducing the list of individuals who will be allowed cross-border travels, the Capitol also decided to close off some roads that provide access from Cebu City to Cebu province starting on Tuesday.

Read: With ‘One Entrance Only’ policy, CSCR will serve as only access to Talisay City – Gullas

In the south, Capitol has ordered closed the Bulacao access to Talisay City. With this, travels to and from the southern part of the province will now be made using the Cebu South Coastal Road.

In the north, the use of the Mahiga Bridge that connects Cebu City to Mandaue City will also be prohibited. Motorists will now be asked to use Ouano Avenue that is located at the North Reclamation Area in Mandaue City. The road connects to S. Osmena Road in Cebu City. / dcb