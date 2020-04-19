Matteo and Sarrah tell Cebuanos to stay at home, follow gov’t regulations to fight COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Guidicelli’s took to Instagram on Saturday, April 18, 2020, their appeal for Cebuanos to stay at home and follow government regulations to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“Nakita namo ang inyohang numbers noh, sa Covid-19 numbers nag saka na so Sarrah and I have been praying for each and every one of you guys to please stay safe and sa inyong tanan please maminaw mo tanan sa goberno. Kung lockdown, lockdown. kung diha ra mos balay diha ra mos balay, palihug lang,” Matteo Guidicelli said on the video that lasted one minute and 24 seconds.

(We have seen the increasing (COVID-19) numbers (in Cebu) so Sarah and I have been praying for each and every one of you guys to please stay safe and for you to listen to government reminders. If they implement a lockdown, comply with the lockdown. If they say you have to stay at home, then stay at home please.)

While he spoke, his wife and Asia’s Popstar Royalty, Sarrah Geronimo, was all smiles.

The couple that tied the knot in February both wore plain white tops and had very light makeup on when they recorded the short video.

In the video, Matteo started by introducing Sarah to the Cebuanos and referring to her as “the brand new Cebuana.”

“Mayng gabii sa inyong tanan. We’re just sending the video directly to all my fellow Cebuanos out there in Cebu. I’d like to introduce to you guys the brand new Cebuana, my wife (pertaining to Geronimo),” Matteo said.

(Good evening to everyone. We are sending this video to our fellow Cebuanos who are out there in Cebu. I would like to introduce to you guys the brand new Cebuana, my wife.)

Matteo went on to say that he had been monitoring COVID-19 cases in Cebu and that this has already reached an alarming level.

He reminded fellow Cebuanos to always practice hand washing and social distancing to prevent the spread of the disease.

Sarah also reminded everyone to always stay at home.

“Ayo- ayo mo tanan,” she said in closing.

The video that was posted on Matteo’s IG T.V. account on Saturday has already reached 321,920 views with 1,698 comments.

Some of Matteo’s followers also left a message to complement his lovely wife.

“Pagka guapa sa brand new Cebuana. Ayo2 pud mong duha,” said anniebayawa.

Cebuano actor-singer Kyle Echarri also commented, “Proud bisdak!”/ dcb

Watch: