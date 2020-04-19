No cure yet for COVID-19, FDA stresses

MANILA, Philippines — There is still no locally developed cure for the new coronavirus disease, or COVID-19, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Saturday, warning the public against such claims that had been gaining traction on social media.

FDA Director-General Eric Domingo said there was still neither a registered drug against COVID-19 nor any application for such medication pending with the agency.

Domingo clarified several posts circulated on social media claiming that the Fabunan antiviral injection was awaiting certification from the FDA.

The purported medication was even endorsed by Novaliches Bishop Emeritus Teodoro Bacani Jr. in an interview on Church-run Radio Veritas, according to the posts.

Domingo reminded the public, however, not to use unregistered drugs for their own safety.

He said the FDA would certify a new drug only after its manufacturer had provided information about its processes, including the ingredients used, its safety levels and compliance with international standards, and extensive clinical trials that the product had undergone.

“We have to be assured of the safety of the product, that it will not cause harm to those who would use it,” Domingo said. It should also be effective and able to treat the disease, he added.

Long quest for vaccine

Medical experts have projected that it would take at least a year to develop a vaccine against COVID-19.

While there is yet no known cure for COVID-19, the World Health Organization recently launched the Solidarity Trial program to test the safety and effectiveness of several potential medications in different countries, including the Philippines.

Among the drugs to be studied under the program are remdesivir, which is under research for the treatment of other coronaviruses; the anti-HIV drugs lopinavir and ritonavir, a combination of these two drugs and interferon, and the antimalaria drug chloroquine. Several countries are already using these drugs to treat COVID-19.

Phishing attempts

But Domingo said hospitals using these off-label drugs should first get the informed consent of the patient, adding: “It must be clear to the patient what the possible side effects of the drugs are. The patient must also have the option to stop taking the medication. If he wants to continue with the treatment, the patient should be regularly checked to see if he is getting well or not. This is a well-controlled and documented clinical trial.”

The National Bureau of Investigation warned against scams and phishing attempts that target consumers who pay their bills or order groceries online amid the Luzon lockdown.

The NBI and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas have reported a “100-percent increase” in phishing activities that trick individuals into providing sensitive personal information, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said.

The perpetrators usually mimic the websites of legitimate banking institutions, pretend to be their employees and send links or email messages to potential victims, who would then be asked to provide bank details such as account numbers or passwords.

“Do not give these out. Banks would never ask for these kinds of information under any circumstance,” said Nograles, spokesperson for the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

He also cautioned the public against persons who solicit donations online, including those claiming to represent reputable groups or institutions.

“We encourage everyone to please double-check and verify these requests for donation. It’s better to donate to those whom we know personally or those personally endorsed by people close to us,” Nograles said. ­

—With a report from Leila B. Salaverria

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.