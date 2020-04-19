PWD food delivery driver seen working amid COVID-19 in Mandaue City

CEBU CITY, Philippines–Almost everyone is complaining about how hard our current situation is right now with the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine and the lockdowns in some areas around the metro.

But this photo of a person with disability (PWD) food delivery driver is speaking volumes and sparking inspiration online.

Ronald Anthony “Arar” Ouano, 39, was the netizen who posted a photo of a PWD delivery food driver in one of the fast-food restaurants in Mandaue.

He chanced upon the driver while he and his family were ordering at the drive-thru at the same fast-food chain when he noticed that this driver was having a hard time disembarking from his bike.

“I noticed a guy on motorbike parking and seemed to be taking time to go down from his bike. As he stood up, I realized that he was physically disabled with only one leg and saw that on the back of his bike was a Food Panda food delivery box,” he said.

Ouano posted the photo yesterday, April 18 because he wanted to share with the world how this one PWD delivery food driver touched his heart.

“ I immediately called the attention of my wife and we both felt deep respect and admiration for the man because despite his disability he was still working, risking his health to feed his family and serving people with food deliveries,” said Ouano.

The photos he took serve as a great lesson to those who are complaining about the current situation but has the luxury to just stay home, unlike this delivery driver who is missing a limb but still works and functions better than those who have complete body parts.

The post caught the netizen’s attention that as of today, April 19, the post has already been shared 2,600 times with 2,100 reactions.

To this food delivery driver, you are one heck of a hero and inspiration to everyone. Stay safe our dear frontliner. /dbs