Former UST volleybelle Sisi Rondina selling her jerseys and shoes for frontliners in Barangay Luz

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Former volleybelle of the University of Santo Tomas Women’s volleyball team Sisi Rondina is putting her UST jerseys and shoes up for grabs.

Rondina who hails from Compostella, Cebu, posted on her Facebook account, today, April 19 that she would be selling four of her UST jerseys to help raise funds to be donated for the PPEs that would be used by the frontliners manning Barangay Luz, Cebu City.

“I’ll be selling my UST JERSEYS and shoes pud nako para makapalit kog PPE’s sa mga frontliner na nagbantay sa Brgy, Luz, Cebu City, please tabangi kog tigom. Salamat kaayo,” Rondina wrote.

(I’ll be selling my UST JERSEYS and shoes so that I can buy PPEs for the frontliners manning Brgy. Luz, Cebu City, please help me to save money. Thank you.)

Rondina told CDN Digital that her teammate from UST, Bernadeth Pons, would also be selling her jerseys to help the cause.

“Naa mi gibuhat page sa akoa teammate na si Pacres then mag bid lang sila adto. After lockdown I will be the one to give their purchase item po. Mao rapud jud akong matabang mam since pareha rapud me galisod pero in some ways maybe makahelp pud ko,” Rondina added.

(Me and my teammate, Pacres, made a Facebook page and then they can bid there. After lockdown I will be the one to give the items that they purchased. That is the only thing that I can do for now because I am also not well off but in some ways maybe I can help too.)

Those who are interested in getting their hands on Rondina’s jersey can visit the Facebook page, “PPE’s for the Frontliners of Brgy. Luz.”

The four-time MVP for beach volleyball and UAAP’s season 81 MVP for indoor volleyball told CDN Digital that they were still looking for PPE suppliers here in Cebu that would greatly need their help.

She also said that they would be posting updates on the page for the process of the bidding and sending of donations. /dbs