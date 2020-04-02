Police arrest Cebuana entrepreneur accused of posting false information

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police in Cebu City arrested a businesswoman who was accused of posting false information related to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Lawyer Vincent Isles confirmed to Cebu Daily News Digital that her client, Ma. Victoria Beltran, was brought to police custody around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 19, 2020.

“We are coordinating things now (on) who would assist her tomorrow,” Isles said in a message sent to CDN Digital.

In a separate text message, Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro affirmed this development. Ferro said Beltran could face cybercrime and publishing fake news.

Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella accused Beltran of peddling fake news on social media, alleging that all 9,000 residents in Sitio Zapatera were infected.

In an earlier statement, Beltran’s camp said they would be filing the appropriate charges, which would include a request for dismissal from service of those who would be executing ‘a clearly invalid and illegal’ order.

As of April 18, 2020, there are now 163 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cebu City. Around 83 percent, or 136 of the figure, are residents of Sitio Zapatera where over 9,000 individuals reside. /dbs